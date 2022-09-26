Secure Transfusion Solutions Announces it will Present New Data and Participate at the 2022 AABB Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Transfusion Solutions (STS), a private life sciences company pioneering innovative solutions in an effort to overcome the nation’s growing blood and platelet shortage, today announced it will present at the upcoming 2022 Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Orlando, Florida from October 1 – 4, 2022. The conference presentation will review new data from the company’s experience operating its first donor center (branded “Trusting Heart Blood Center”) in Edina, Minnesota.



Presentation Details

Title: Initial Experience of a For-Profit Blood Center Collecting Apheresis Platelets Indicates Feasibility and Safety

Date & Time: October 2, 2022 from 12:00PM – 1:00PM

Session: Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) – West Concourse, Halls D & E

Presenters: Joseph H. Cho, Sean P. Cotter, Selena K. Brown and Philip C. Spinella

Data Highlights

Donor demographic data at Trusting Heart Blood Center in Edina, MN during initial 22 months of operation

Factors motivating paid donors

Effects of the compensated donor model on donor recruitment and predictability, donation frequency, collection surge capacity, split rate, and order fill rate

The effective utilization of a novel combination of safety measures including enhanced screening protocols, pathogen reduction technology, and 100% component quality control review

About Secure Transfusion Solutions

Secure Transfusion Solutions (STS) is a life sciences company pioneering innovative methods to overcome the nation’s growing blood and platelet shortage. Its purpose is to restore hope, build trust and improve quality of life by increasing patient access to readily available and safe transfusion solutions. An innovative company able to execute strategies out of reach of others in the transfusion space, STS provides healthcare institutions with safe and consistent service and true supply chain diversification. By partnering with STS, hospital systems increase confidence in the sourcing of blood components, better preparing them to meet evolving patient transfusion needs.

For more information, visit www.securetransfusion.com.

About the Platelet Shortage

Each day, hospitals around the U.S. require an average of 7,000 platelet doses, and with the national blood and platelet shortage, a significant number of hospitals struggle to meet this demand. The majority of platelet transfusions at hospitals are used to prevent bleeding in certain cancer patients and those undergoing cardiac surgeries and organ transplants. Platelets have a shorter shelf life than typical blood components alone and must be transfused within five to seven days from collection, driving a continuous need. Exacerbated by industry challenges to the effective recruitment of blood donors, hospital demand for platelet units continues to exceed available supply.

