System-On-Chip Market Size to Hit USD 311.6 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.90%: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global system-on-chip market is expected to grow from USD 157.2 billion in 2021 to USD 311.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Customers' increasing needs for smart and power-efficient gadgets and the broad adoption of IoT (Internet of things) by different industry domains are predicted to be one of the pushing elements for the manufacturers in the system-on-chip market. Increased initial costs of SoC associated with higher maintenance prices of these systems is one element that would restrict the future growth of the system-on-chip market. The advancement in the construction of smart cities and smart transportation is expected to give ample opportunities for the players operating in the system-on-chip market.



Expansions in system-on-chip technology have shown differences in CPUs that run high-end applications like Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Autodesk Maya, which previously needed dedicated graphics cards and a considerable amount of RAM (Random Access Memory), and solid cooling systems. Most classic computers had different features strategically placed on a motherboard, like RAM, storage, and network elements. These features separately process the data and then send it to the CPU. The whole process consumes time to generate an outcome.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global system-on-chip market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Imagination Technologies announced in March 2022 that its IMG B-Series BXE-4-32 GPU with IMGIC image compression technology had been integrated into Realtek's latest System-on-Chip (SoC), RTD2885N, and is now shipping to major digital television (DTV) brands around the world. Realtek had previously licenced the IP in 2021. This is a continuation of the two companies' long-established innovation-driven collaboration.



Report coverage & details:



Market Growth & Trends



SoC technology offers the future of computing. The system on chip is utilized in tablets, laptops, smartphones, and wearables products. System on chips incorporates a computer's components into a tiny piece. It connects the hardware by-products like internal memory, central processing unit (CPU), and output & input ports into one single unit. The multitask process of Soc allows powerful computer processing on compact motherboard composition. The system on chip needs little energy to power, can work using internal batteries, and delivers advantages like it helps lower power consumption. Moreover, 25% of system on chip patents worldwide are recorded to significant-tech service providers such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Intel, Ericsson, and Huawei. The requirement for SoC technology is expected to increase constantly; source SoC components put quality assurance and consumer service.



Key Findings



The type segment is divided into mixed signal, analog signal & digital signal. In 2021, the digital signal segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 55.02 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 16% and market revenue of 25.15 billion. The broad usage scope for systems on the chip is driven by the high penetration of smartphones, which is attributed to the household incomes of consumers.



Regional Segment Analysis of the System-On-Chip Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global system-on-chip market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 54.2 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The advancement in the digitalization trend along with the expansion of the information technology (IT) domain across the region is one of the major factors driving the development of the system-on-chip (SoC) market in North America. An in-depth understanding of algorithms can automatically intercept known data points, enhancing the decision-making procedure's precision and efficiency.



Key players operating in the global system-on-chip market are:



• Toshiba Corporation

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.)

• Mediatek Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Broadcom Limited

• Apple Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global system-on-chip market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global System-On-Chip Market by Type:



• Mixed Signal

• Analog Signal

• Digital Signal



Global System-On-Chip Market by End User:



• Aerospace & Defense

• IT & Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



About the report:



The global system-on-chip market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



