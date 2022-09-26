Over 1 BILLION Tests Performed on Smartphones Using FutureDial

English French German Italian Spanish Dutch

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureDial Incorporated announced today that its robotic and software solutions have been used by customers in the mobile device reverse logistics industry to accurately perform over 1.11 Billion functional tests on preowned smartphones undergoing refurbishment for resale worldwide. This industry milestone underscores the increasing importance of accurate testing of preowned mobile devices for resale while complying with R2v3 standards for device testing and data sanitization.



1,112,325,105 Functional Tests Performed ― and Counting

FutureDial reported that in the first week of September 2022 the total number of functional tests being logged by its solutions surpassed the One Billion Level, reaching a tally of 1,112,325,105 functional tests performed by industry customers on preowned mobile devices being refurbished for later resale.

“Functional testing is the backbone of a successful mobile device refurbishment process: quick, accurate, customized as needed, and compliant with key industry standards. FutureDial’s solutions, whether automated or software-only, undeniably deliver on this value proposition,” said Frank Harbist, President and CEO of FutureDial. “Our achievement of this milestone of over a Billion tests being performed is a clear proof point of our success, experience, and leadership in the marketplace. Mobile supply chain customers of all types can confidently choose FutureDial to help their businesses process more devices, and do it profitably.”

Accuracy of Testing to Meet R2v3 Industry Standards

Before a mobile phone reseller or recycler can resell, remarket or recycle the preowned mobile devices they have refurbished, increasingly they have to satisfy regulatory standards such as R2v3 and provide certifications to ensure they are not exposing any sensitive information on the devices. Accurate testing and data-clearing of mobile devices has become critical to satisfy industry standards such as R2v3. FutureDial solutions surpass the requirements presented in the R2v3 standard for testing and data sanitization, with verification and certification of each data erasure logged and available for customers’ data retention and verification needs. This protects refurbishment businesses and ensures data does not remain on mobile devices following processing.

Mobile Phone Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Tier-1 and Regional Wireless Carriers, Mobile Phone OEMs, Mobile Device Refurbishers, Recyclers and other companies in the mobile phone reverse logistics supply chain worldwide seek to utilize accurate and efficient functional test tools that meet industry standards and auditing required by R2v3. In need of full functional testing of mobile devices for their processing operations, these companies confidently utilize FutureDial’s robotics and software to meet the demand, which is projected month-to-month to continue growing well into 2023 and beyond. FutureDial’s functional test offerings provide these companies with fully automated reporting to comply with R2v3 audit requirements.

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial has been the leading provider of processing solutions for the mobile device reverse logistics supply chain that also support compliance with industry standards, such as R2V3. Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Tier-1 and Regional Wireless Carriers, Major Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs), Mobile Device Refurbishers, Recyclers and other companies in the mobile supply chain recognize FutureDial as a provider-of-choice for industry-grade solutions that simplify and automate processes, and consolidate work flows to help mobile device processing businesses operate more efficiently and profitably, and meet industry standards and audit requirements. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com .

Media Contact:

Bruce Brunger, Marketing Communications Manager, FutureDial, Incorporated Tel: (408) 245-8880 Ext 206 Email: bruceb@futuredial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89f4c768-a886-4b31-a59d-4dd8509fd942