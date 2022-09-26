The Global Wagyu Beef Market is expected to grow by $3.57 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wagyu Beef Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772584/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wagyu beef market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing production and trade of Wagyu beef, growth in the food service industry, and health benefits of Wagyu beef.

The wagyu beef market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The wagyu beef market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Japanese breed

• Australian breed

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the wagyu beef market growth during the next few years. Also, promotional activities to increase wagyu beef consumption and increasing innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wagyu beef market covers the following areas:

• Wagyu beef market sizing

• Wagyu beef market forecast

• Wagyu beef market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wagyu beef market vendors that include Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., ITOHAM FOODS Inc., JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, K and K International Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World. Also, the wagyu beef market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

