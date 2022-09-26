The Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market is expected to grow by $9.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445286/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by potential growth in APAC, Specialties of PSF, and growth of the textile industry.

The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Apparel

• Home furnishing

• Automotive

• Filtration

• Others



By Product

• Solid

• Hollow



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising awareness of sustainable production methods as one of the prime reasons driving the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of textile recycling technology and increasing sustainable and resilient buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market covers the following areas:

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market sizing

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market forecast

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyester staple fiber (PSF) market vendors that include ALFA SAB DE CV, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Green Group SA, Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Huvis Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd., Sun Fiber LLC, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., W. Barnet GmbH and Co. KG, and XINDA Corp. Also, the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



