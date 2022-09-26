At 7.2% CAGR, Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Size is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2030 | Demand, Regional Analysis and Trends Forecast Report

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled “ Anti-Aging Ingredients Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” in its database of market research reports which offers its readers detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the XYZ market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises an assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.

The anti-aging ingredients market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 7.2%.

Anti-Aging Ingredients Introduction

Anti-aging ingredients are, for the most part, cosmeceutical skin care constituents which cut off, mask or inhibit the mien of skin maturing and aging by moisturizing the skin and safeguarding against sun exposure. The anti-aging ingredients comprise standard moisturizing constituents consisting of peptides, retinoic acid, retinol, hyaluronic acid, hydroxy acid, sunscreen and antioxidants ingredients.

Anti-aging ingredients products as a whole are rich sources of flavanols, carotenoid, antioxidants, nitrates, leucine, isoflavones, vitamin E, vitamin C and many others, which lessen the aging process.

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Dynamics

The surge in disposable income of the population worldwide, resulting in growing consumer spending for personal care products is majorly driving the demand of anti-aging ingredients across the global markets. Owing to which, the anti-aging ingredients market is projected to rise substantially in the future years.

In addition to that, the increasing consciousness among the population, in the modern day and age, regarding their appearance and personal care and hygiene has further accelerated the demand of anti-aging products across the global markets. Attributing to which, the anti-aging ingredients market is expected to witness massive breakthroughs in the years to come.

On top of that, the growing demand for innovative and effective products and techniques for enhancing personal looks is also playing a positive role in driving the demand of skin care products. Therefore, the anti-aging ingredients market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Segmentation

The anti-aging ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product, form, and region

By Product

Chemical Peels

Sunscreen Ingredients

Peptides

Hyaluronic Acid

Anti-Oxidants

Retinol

Niacinamide

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market Key Players

The key participating players of the anti-aging ingredients market include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, ZO Skin Health, Inc., L’Oréal Paris, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf, and PHYTOMER among others.

