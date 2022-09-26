Jeff Cook Speaks on the Current State of Interest Rates

Charleston, SC, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluctuating interest rates have been at the forefront of real estate news, and many seeking to buy or sell homes throughout the Carolinas wonder about the implications. Knowing when and how to buy a home can be troublesome, but it can be much easier with help from a local real estate expert.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is the top rated real estate agency in South Carolina, and one of the top real estate brokerages in the nation. Jeff Cook, Founder and CEO of JCRE, recently shared his thoughts on the current state of interest rates. Jeff’s views are widely sought by real estate professionals due to his decades of experience and wisdom.

Should Consumers Be Concerned About Fluctuating Interest Rates? Not especially. Rising interest rates don’t take away the benefits of owning your own home. Jeff explained it like this: “If you pay $1500 a month for 12 months, you pay $18,000. If you pay that for five years, then you pay $90,000. That could either be toward your mortgage or someone else’s mortgage.” The question is, do you want to invest in your own property, or help someone else pay for theirs?

What About the Recent Crash in Stocks Because of Interest Rate Hikes? Jeff explained this as not a crash, but a correction. There was a spike in interest rates, but now we are seeing things start to even out. The market fluctuates all the time and is impacted by numerous factors, but smart investors will work with an experienced real estate professional to make the wisest decisions.

What is Your Best Advice About Buying a Home in the Current Real Estate Climate? Jeff likes to make this statement often: “The good part of real estate is you can date the rate and marry the house.” In other words, make a permanent commitment to the home of your dreams, realizing that interest rates will come and go. Take advantage of opportunities to refinance at lower rates in the future while enjoying the home you love.

Regardless of the state of interest rates, Jeff Cook Real Estate is steadfast in our mission to provide the best service to our clients. After being in the business for nearly 20 years, we have seen it all and have found success in every market. Are you interested in buying or selling real estate in the Carolinas? Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information and let us help you explore the possibilities.

