Surgalign Launches Portfolio of Fortilink® with TiPlus™ Technology Products, Expanding its Addressable Market for Interbody Fusion Procedures

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the expansion of its Fortilink product portfolio with the introduction and commercial launch of a new family of interbody fusion devices featuring TiPlus technology.



The new implants include Fortilink-A with TiPlus technology for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures; Fortilink-TC and -TS with TiPlus technology for posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF/TLIF) procedures; and Fortilink-C with TiPlus technology for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures.

The new family of 3D-printed titanium (Ti) alloy interbody cages are fully porous and designed using the benefits of 3D-printed manufacturing without compromise of clinical requirements. With an interconnected architecture and acid-etched nano-surface, Fortilink-A, -TC, -TS, and -C with TiPlus technology are available in a wide range of footprints and hyperlordotic offerings and are designed to allow for primary stability and bony ingrowth.1

The Fortilink interbody fusion (IBF) family of implants with TiPlus technology was designed with direct input from leading medical practitioners with a goal to incorporate characteristics surgeons seek in a titanium interbody fusion device. The system features streamlined instrumentation and a wide variety of implant sizes allowing surgeons to implant their preferred choice for the patient.

“TiPlus is a great new offering that significantly bolsters the interbody solutions I can offer to my patients, based on their specific clinical need,” said Dr. Jon White, an orthopaedic spine surgeon at Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, California. “The acid-etched surface and optimized pore size allows for both bone ongrowth and ingrowth, providing confidence in achieving favorable patient outcomes.”

Dr. Aaron Creek, a spine surgeon at The Neck and Back Institute of Florida, in Destin, added, “The expansion of the Fortilink system to include a 3D-printed titanium implant, in addition to the existing TETRAfuse 3D-printed polymer option, is a unique and efficient solution. Utilizing the well-designed Fortilink instrumentation—but with two implant offerings in different biomaterials—allows me to better customize the treatment of my patients.”

To learn more about the Fortilink portfolio of products sold by Surgalign, please visit: www.surgalign.com.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company’s focus is building technologies that physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in approximately 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our products, company, and industry, our management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and other variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

1 Data on file at Baat Medical.