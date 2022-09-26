Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Update on the Global Opportunity in Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use today announces that the company will host an update for investors on the global opportunity for NUZYRA® (omadacycline) in non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) on Monday, Oct. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

During the webinar, Paratek Chief Executive Officer Evan Loh, M.D., and Chief Development and Regulatory Officer Randy Brenner will provide a corporate overview, update investors on the market opportunity for NTM globally for both M. abscessus and M. avium complex (MAC), and summarize key takeaways from the company’s ongoing scientific program in NTM, which includes the first randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study being conducted in patients with NTM pulmonary disease caused by M. abscessus.

The event will also feature presentations by recognized scientific experts Patrick Flume, M.D., professor of medicine and pediatrics, Medical University of South Carolina, and Jakko van Ingen, M.D., Ph.D., head of the mycobacteriology laboratory at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands. Dr. Flume will provide an overview of NTM in the United States, including its impact on patients, current treatment approaches and the unmet medical need. Dr. van Ingen will discuss the global epidemiology and NTM treatment challenges.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for this investor webinar, click here .

The event will be available to view on-demand under "Presentations & Events" in the Investors section of the company's website immediately following the event and through April 3, 2023.

Patrick Flume, M.D.

Dr. Flume is professor of medicine and pediatrics in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Division at the Medical University of South Carolina, serving as the Powers-Huggins endowed chair for cystic fibrosis. He leads large clinical research programs dedicated to patients with bronchiectasis and NTM infections. Dr. Flume co-led the International Working Group on Antimicrobial Resistance in Cystic Fibrosis and serves as editor-in-chief for the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis.

Jakko van Ingen, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. van Ingen is a clinical microbiologist and head of the mycobacteriology laboratory at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. A prolific researcher and author in NTM disease, Dr. van Ingen has published more than 200 articles in international peer-reviewed medical journals and is consulted on the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and NTM disease from all over the world. His research group focuses on the pharmacodynamics of antimycobacterial drugs and development of new treatment regimens for tuberculosis and NTM. Dr. van Ingen is also president of NTM-NET, a worldwide network of clinicians and scientists devoted to furthering the understanding of NTM and establishing an evidence base for the diagnosis and treatment of NTM infections.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for Seysara® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development of omadacycline for pulmonary anthrax and the U.S.-based commercial manufacturing of NUZYRA.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements about our expectations regarding NUZYRA's potential utility to meet the unmet need in NTM and the potential market opportunity of NTM. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

