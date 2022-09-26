The Global Virtual Reality Market is expected to grow by $ 16.12 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 59.28% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343354/?utm_source=GNW

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the virtual reality market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased affordability of VR gear, increasing need for experiential learning, and easy-to-use content creation platforms.

The virtual reality market in the education sector analysis includes the product, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The virtual reality market in the education sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• VR hardware

• VR content



By End-user

• higher education

• K-12



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of social VR spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual reality market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Also, 360-degree videos and increasing emphasis on foveated rendering will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual reality market in the education sector covers the following areas:

• Virtual reality market in the education sector sizing

• Virtual reality market in the education sector forecast

• Virtual reality market in education sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual reality market in education sector vendors that include Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc. Also, the virtual reality market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

