The Global Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow by $4.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period

02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in FinTech spending, easier access to technology, and disintermediation of banking services.

The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Public blockchain

• Private blockchain

• Consortium blockchain



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of quantum computing and the rise of blockchain as a service will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market covers the following areas:

• The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market sizing

• The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market forecast

• The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market in BFSI sector market vendors that include Accenture Plc, aelf, AlphaPoint Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services & Technologies International Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., Coinbase Global Inc., ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Asset Holdings LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Inveniam Capital Partners, Marco Polo Network Operations (Ireland) Ltd., Microsoft Corp, NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Ripple Labs Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

