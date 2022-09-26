The Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market is expected to grow by $ 9.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112229/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the pharmaceutical traceability market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns over counterfeit drugs, rapid growth in drug development coupled with a growing focus on brand protection, and government regulations and initiatives.

The pharmaceutical traceability market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The pharmaceutical traceability market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Barcode

• RFID

• GPS

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical traceability market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of online pharmacies and the rise in outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pharmaceutical traceability market covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical traceability market sizing

• Pharmaceutical traceability market forecast

• Pharmaceutical traceability market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical traceability market vendors that include Adents High Tech International, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc, Avery Dennison Corp., Axway Software SA, Bar Code India Ltd, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Dover Corp., Impinj Inc., Logista Pharma SAU, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TraceLink Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the pharmaceutical traceability market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________