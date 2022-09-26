The Global Safety Shoes Market is expected to grow by $ 1.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Shoes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988880/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the safety shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in safety standards, rising instances of industrial accidents, and stringent and comprehensive safety regulations.

The safety shoes market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The safety shoes market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies ergonomically designed safety shoes as one of the prime reasons driving the safety shoes market growth during the next few years. Also, food industry safety shoes and the use of lightweight raw materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the safety shoes market covers the following areas:

• Safety shoes market sizing

• Safety shoes market forecast

• Safety shoes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading safety shoes market vendors that include Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International. Also, the safety shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________