Gesture Recognition Market Size to Surpass US$ 43.25 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global gesture recognition market is expected to grow from USD 8.32 billion in 2021 to USD 43.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.10% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Gesture recognition in smart televisions allows users to manage the process of the smart TV with hand & finger gestures. The gesture recognition software is now incorporated with smart televisions, and the recognition software attempts to compare users' hand gestures to a predefined set of gestures. Similarly, gesture recognition technology in personal computers & laptops is one of the significant elements of modern devices. Gesture recognition is one of the new ways to deliver inputs or maintain computer devices. For example, a Korea-based famous company, Samsung, introduced the S4 Galaxy series mobile phone with an air gesture technology that authorizes users to scroll down and take the calls without touching the phone. The gesture recognition technology allows the user to interact with the computer naturally and makes the computer view interactive & authentic. Regardless, increased power consumption by gesture-supporting products is anticipated to hinder the development of the global gesture recognition market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global gesture recognition market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In 2020 April, the expansion of Cypress let Infineon further boost its emphasis on the structural development of drivers and a more comprehensive range of applications.

• In 2021 June, Windows 11 is the current operating system, designed by Microsoft.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 8.32 billion Market Size in 2031 USD 43.25 billion CAGR 20.10% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Type, End-User, Regions Drivers Increasing digitalization and growing technological advances across industry verticals Opportunities Increasing digitalization and growing technological advances across industry verticals Restrains Trade constraints between China and US

Market Growth & Trends



The market for gesture recognition has acquired momentum; the growth is pushed by hygiene problems and the increasing need for advanced techniques of contactless authentication. The gesture recognition market is propelled mainly by technological advances with improved precision. Gesture recognition provides ease of use when incorporated; thus, it is anticipated to report high demand in the future. Additionally, increasing digitalization globally coupled with the growing use of smart devices and customization in the automotive industry is driving the development of the market. Similarly, lower technical complexness is the reason for the easy adoption of gesture recognition technology widely. Therefore, it is driving the development of the market. Regardless, the lack of haptic sensation is expected to hinder the growth of the gesture recognition market. Despite remarkable growth trends, the market is encountering challenges such as increased cost of products, power consumption of sensors, and executing the shortest possible sensor size.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the touchless segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 4.56 billion.



The type segment is divided into touchless system & touched system. In 2021, the touchless segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 4.56 billion. (TUI) A touchless user interface is a growing type of technology about gesture control. The touchless user interface controls the computer through gestures and body motion without touching a mouse, keyboard, or screen. In vehicles, touchless gesture recognition helps in enhances safety while driving.



• In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 15% and market revenue of 1.24 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, retail, transportation, aerospace & defense, gaming, and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 15% and market revenue of 1.24 billion. Consumer electronics, like digital signage, gaming, interactive devices, and commercial automation account for the maximum share of the global gesture recognition market. The gesture recognition technology has been believed to be a positively growing technology, as it eventually helps in timesaving when interacting with a device.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Gesture Recognition Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global gesture recognition market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 3.55 billion of the market revenue in 2021, due to the increasing smartphone penetration in the region and growing use of internet-connected devices. Automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation are fast developing application segments of the region's gesture recognition market.



Key players operating in the global gesture recognition market are:



• Synaptics Incorporated

• SOFTKINETIC

• QUALCOMM Incorporated

• Microsoft Corporation

• Microchip Technology Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Eyesight Technologies Ltd

• Apple Inc.

• Alphabet Inc



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global gesture recognition market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Gesture Recognition Market by Type:



• Touchless System

• Touched System



Global Gesture Recognition Market by End User:



• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Retail

• Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Gaming

• Others



About the report:



The global gesture recognition market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



