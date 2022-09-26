Angie Bass, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Velatura, Elected to Serve on Civitas Networks for Health 2023 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week during its monthly all-member meeting, Civitas Networks for Health (Civitas) announced its newly-elected slate of 2023 Board members, including Velatura’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Angie Bass, MHA.

“I am honored and humbled to serve alongside such an outstanding group of dedicated industry leaders on the 2023 Civitas Board of Directors,” said Bass. “I am even more grateful for the opportunity to represent the collective voice of the entire Civitas membership – which together represents more than 95 percent of the United States – and do so with an unwavering belief in the momentum we have generated by increasing the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to shape the future of the national network by amplifying the voices of member organizations, leveraging actionable data to foster continued innovation, and facilitating the evolution of health information exchange.”

Civitas is a mission- and member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Bass, along with eleven other strategic, innovative and pragmatic healthcare leaders will serve on the 2023 Board of Directors. Collectively bringing together decades of expertise, each respective member provides a diverse set of individual experiences and expertise, and represents different types of Civitas member organizations, including Regional Health Improvement Collaboratives and regional and statewide health information exchange organizations.

Beth Anderson, President & CEO, Vermont Information Technology Leaders

Angie Bass, Chief Strategy Officer, MiHIN/Velatura

Marc Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Comagine Health

Jaime Bland, Chief Executive Officer, CyncHealth

Tom Evans, President & CEO, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative

Jenelle Hoseus, Chief Executive Officer, Central Ohio Pathways HUB, Chief Strategy Officer, Health Impact Ohio

John Kansky, President & CEO, Indiana Health Information Exchange

David Kendrick, Chief Executive Officer, MyHealth Access Network

Melissa Kotrys, Chief Executive Officer, Contexture

Cindy Munn, Chief Executive Officer, Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum

Wade Norwood, Chief Executive Officer, Common Ground Health

Dan Porreca, Executive Director, HEALTHeLINK

“Angie is an unwavering champion for interoperability,” said Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas Networks for Health. “She has spent more than a decade advocating for and making significant strides towards improving data exchange at a state, regional and national level. I am thrilled to have her on the Civitas Board and look forward to working collaboratively with this outstanding group of dedicated and enthusiastic leaders to both increase our collective reach and impact.”

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. USQHIN is leading VPBC’s effort to create a National ADT Hub asset to support national public health needs. For more information, visit https://velatura.org/

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Civitas was previously known as the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement, and today represents more than 170 local health innovators from across the US, moving data to improve health outcomes for more than 95% of the U.S. population. Civitas educates, promotes, and influences both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness of health care. Working with health innovators at state and local levels, Civitas facilitate the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas—and offer a national perspective on upcoming standards and regulations, emerging technologies, and best practices. For more information, visit https://www.civitasforhealth.org/

