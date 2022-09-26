LSU BASEBALL STAR TOMMY WHITE LAUNCHES TINY TANKS INITIATIVE, PLEDGES PORTION OF NIL EARNINGS TO LOCAL CHARITY

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tommy White has announced plans to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225 - a non-profit organization in Baton Rouge providing children with resources and skills to be set up for success and a bright future. Tommy's hope is to raise awareness and support for at-risk youth in the local community.

"I am excited to give back to the children of the Baton Rouge community through my Tiny Tanks charitable initiative. Please join me in supporting this great foundation, Empower 225, as we help uplift children in need," said Tommy.

Empower 225 focuses their efforts on helping youth in the capital region who are at-risk of homelessness and dependency to reach their highest potential through educational support, life-skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.

"Empower 225 is tremendously grateful to have the support of Tommy White. We look forward to partnering with him to empower at-risk youth to reach their highest potential. We believe many lives will be impacted this year through the generosity of Tommy White," said Toni Shea Thompson, Director of Partnerships and Corporate Relations at Empower 225.

Originally from St. Pete Beach, FL, White was named the 2022 NCBWA National Freshman Hitter of the year and First Team All-American. White's 27 home runs at NC State broke the NCAA freshman record which stood for 32 years. Following his freshman year as a member of the Pack, he decided to transfer to LSU for his sophomore year.

Additionally, Tommy is eager to work with other local charitable organizations including Dreams Come True of Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital to further impact children's lives within the community. His hope is to serve as an example for other college athletes on how to utilize the recent NIL legislation to give back to their communities.

"Tommy is a great player who is going to make a tremendous impact on our program, but more than that, he's going to make a tremendous impact on our community," said Jay Johnson, Head Coach, LSU Baseball.

