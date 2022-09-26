Digital Ally Announces Over $1 Million in August Subscription Orders

Flexible payment program started in June of 2020 met with high demand from law enforcement agencies



Lenexa, KS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced over $1 million in new subscription orders for the month of August, adding to an already extensive subscription list. The company’s subscription program, which offers agencies flexible payment terms, has been very popular as municipalities continue to deal with tight spending budgets.

Early in 2020, at the beginning stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company determined that many departments did not have adequate funding for critical video evidence technology. The new subscription program not only provides an opportunity to pay off the units over time, but in many cases, offers packages that require no down payment.

Robust August sales coincide with strong agency demand for Digital Ally’s next generation body-worn camera. The FirstVu PRO is a full-featured, one-piece camera designed specifically for law enforcement to increase safety and improve efficiencies for officers and administrators.

“We’re thrilled to be in the position necessary to be able to offer this program,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, concluding, “Our next generation body cameras are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and we can’t let restricted funding get in the way of outfitting law enforcement, military and first responders with this technology.”

Digital Ally is also now offering grant assistance to agencies who need help accessing grant funding for new video evidence technology.

