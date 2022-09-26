Ikon Science Offers New Machine Learning Tools, Powerful User Experience With Major RokDoc Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a global provider of knowledge management solutions designed to optimize subsurface discovery, today announced the release of RokDoc Version 2022.4., an industry-leading geoprediction software.



As global energy demand continues to grow and drilling activities increase to meet this challenge, subsurface teams in E&P companies are challenged to deliver key reservoir insights faster and more efficiently than before. To meet this challenge, the latest version of RokDoc introduces new functionality and automation of QC and knowledge generation workflows.

The quantitative analysis workflow used to characterize reservoirs has been significantly improved by adding several user enhancements to streamline and speed-up results. In RokDoc 2022.4, capabilities of the advanced Multi-Well Wavelet toolkit have been expanded to include Parametric Constant Phase wavelet estimation techniques, optimal for broadband seismic and to obtain more stable seismic wavelets.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce the release of the Rock Physics Machine Learning (RPML) tool, a technical collaboration with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, as an addition to our already powerful Deep QI module. This functionality will greatly increase performance and flexibility in rock physics, petrophysics and data-trend workflows.

“Today we launch version 2022.4 of RokDoc, which focuses on refined functionality and time savings for streamlined workflows as well as new machine learning techniques for optimized results,” said Alan Mur, Product Manager for QI applications, Ikon Science. “Our new machine learning tool captures the integrated team’s knowledge and brings physics to automated prediction workflows, making successful decision-making easier than ever.”

Other notable enhancements include:

Bed thickness calculation tool using property cut offs in 1D, 2D and 3D data sets.

Improved offset to angle seismic stack conversion.

Save and Load options in the Normal Compaction Trend module as well as better handling of working intervals.

User experience enhancements including gather tracks settings, spectra plots updates, interpretation and visualization of arbitrary lines, availability of calling mineral and fluid sets in the External Interface (Python libraries), and updated interfaces across 2D & 3D sessions.

