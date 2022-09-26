Laser Technology Market Size is expected to reach at USD 24,171 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7%, Owing to Growing Demand in Healthcare Industry

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laser Technology Market Size accounted for USD 11,579 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 24,171 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Laser Technology Market Report Key Highlights

Global laser technology market value was worth USD 11,579 million in 2021, with a 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America market dominates with more than 41% market share in 2021

Among end-user, telecommunications industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

By product, the system segment has contributed largest share 60% in 2021

Increasing growth in automotive industry are drive the laser technology market revenue





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2511

Report Coverage:

Market Laser Technology Market Laser Technology Market Size 2021 USD 11,579 Million Laser Technology Market Forecast 2030 USD 24,171 Million Laser Technology Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.7% Laser Technology Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Laser Technology Market Base Year 2021 Laser Technology Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Laser Type, By Revenue, By Application, By End-User Industry, And By Geography Laser Technology Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Coherent, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, TRUMPF, Lumentum Operations LLC, Jenoptik, Novanta, LUMIBIRD, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, and Epilog Laser. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

In the automotive industry, laser technologies are generally used to cut airbag textiles and composite materials. The increased use of laser processing in metal processing applications such as welding, engraving, cutting, and others accelerates the advancement of laser technology. The growing acceptance of laser technology in the semiconductor industry, the increasing applications of lasers in the healthcare sector, the move toward nano as well as micro devices, and the growing demand for laser-based processing of materials are all factors driving the expansion of this market. The expanding need for laser technology in robotics, as well as the growing use of lasers for optical fiber communication, will present substantial growth prospects for market players in the future years.

Moreover, the emergence in the occurrences of medical procedures is a critical factor accelerating market growth, as is the upsurge in the explosive growth and improvements in the various end-user vertical markets, and an increase in research and development activities, which are some of the major variables driving the market. Furthermore, a rise in demand from emerging nations will generate new possibilities for the laser technology market trend during the projection period.

Global Laser Technology Market Dynamics

Rising Adoption Of Laser Technology In Medical Industry Foster The Growth Of Global Market

Laser applications in the biomedical field have advanced dramatically in recent years. A healthcare laser is a non-invasive source of light used to treat tissues and promote rapid healing without coloration or scarring. These have numerous uses in urology, ophthalmology, dermatology, and dentistry. The increasing need for medical lasers for the treatment of a diverse range of ailments, as well as the increasing demands for non-invasive therapies, is one of the primary drivers driving the laser technology market growth.

Aside from that, laser technology has gained significant adoption due to its multitasking capabilities in a range of industry verticals. However, establishing its design and infrastructure will necessitate a considerable upfront investment and capital from venture capitalists. The operating and setup process is far more complicated, expensive, and time-consuming, stifling global expansion in the laser technology market share. Although sophisticated systems are beneficial in the long run, the implementation costs are ridiculously expensive, especially for SMEs, hindering the worldwide markets growth.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/laser-technology-market

Market Segmentation

The global laser technology market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on laser type, product, application, and end-user industry. By laser type, the segment is separated into solid, liquid, gas, and others. During the projected period, the solid-state laser is expected to have the biggest market share.

By product, the market is divided into system, and laser. Furthermore, system revenue is predicted to account for the greatest market share of the worldwide laser technology industry in terms of revenue. In terms of application, the market is further categorized into optical communication, laser processing, and others. The optical communication application is predicted to have the largest market share in the next years. Moreover, the market is segmented into telecommunications, commercial, semiconductor & electronics, industrial, and others, according to end-user industry. According to the laser technology market forecast, the telecommunications segment is expected to hold significant market shares in the coming years.

Global Laser Technology Market Regional Outlook

The global laser technology market is divided into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the laser technology industry analysis, North America is predicted to have the greatest market share for laser technology. The primary drivers influencing the expansion of the laser technology market are an increase in healthcare spending and infrastructure, an increase in cosmetic procedures, and an increase in the use of new technologies. Aside from that, the existence of major players in the global industry with new product lines promotes the laser technology market globally.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the laser technology market in the next years, with a large CAGR. Increasing R&D spending and noteworthy advances in the semiconductors and industrial sectors are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the spike in demand for low-cost, fast-processing laser machining operations from the electronics, industrial, telecommunications, and automotive verticals drives the regional market forward.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2511

Laser Technology Market Players

Some of the prominent laser technology market companies are Coherent, Inc., TRUMPF, Lumentum Operations LLC, Novanta, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik, LUMIBIRD, and Epilog Laser.

Some of the key strategies regarding the laser technology market include:

In February 2021, Jenoptik and 4JET together announced the release of modern technology. Jenoptik's Light & Production Department also announced collaboration with the 4JET Group to accelerate the commercialization of revolutionary laser prototyping technology. Through accurate laser material processing, the method enables quick prototyping of automobile tires. The approach substitutes time-consuming hand tire carving, resulting in much shorter development cycles and lower prototyping costs in tire development.

In January 2021, Coherent, Inc. has agreed to a formal agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"). The approach brings together Coherent's renowned photonics and laser enterprises, comprising those in Precision Manufacturing, Microelectronics, Instrumentation, as well as Aerospace & Defense, and Lumentum's leading photonics businesses in Telecom, Datacom, and 3D Sensing, resulting in a differentiated photonics tech company with significantly increased scale and market reach.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Laser Technology Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Laser Technology Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Laser Technology Market?

Which region held the largest share in Laser Technology Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Laser Technology Market?

Who is the largest end user Laser Technology Market?

What will be the Laser Technology Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Semiconductor Related:

The Global Smart Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 88.9 Billion by 2027.

The Global Virtual Sensor Market accounted for USD 419 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,389 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global 5G Chipset Market accounted for USD 1,612 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 145,288 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 66.3% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com