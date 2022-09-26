Global Healthcare Gamification Market Expected to Grow at 11.0% CAGR and Gather $9,040.90 Million in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [250-Pages] | Affirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s latest report, the global healthcare gamification market is anticipated to rise at a stunning CAGR of 11.0%, thereby garnering a revenue of $9,040.90 million by 2031. This latest report by Research Dive provides a brief outlook of the contemporary architecture of the healthcare gamification market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2022-2031. All the important market statistics are also provided in this report to help new market players gain insights into the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing awareness among people across the world regarding the benefits of using healthcare gamification apps is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the healthcare gamification market in the forecast period. Additionally, growth in the geriatric population across the globe is predicted to push the market forward.

Opportunities: Growth in the adoption of gamification apps in chronic illness management and physiotherapy is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis period. Moreover, increased adoption of healthcare gamification apps for child improvement and for patient recovery is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: Poor designing of healthcare gamification applications may, however, restrain the growth of the healthcare gamification market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have negatively impacted numerous manufacturing and service industries by hampering both the supply-side and demand-side supply chains. The healthcare gamification market, however, has been an exception. It faced a positive impact of the pandemic due to growth in the use of digital services including healthcare promotion sales. Also, the increase in the use of ‘smart’ gadgets such as smartwatches, fitness monitoring apps, etc. has led to a growth in the market in the pandemic years.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the healthcare gamification market into certain segments based on game type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Game Type: Casual Game Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

By game type, the casual game sub-segment is expected to have a dominant market share by 2031. The growth in popularity of casual games as a tool to educate children and youngsters about disease prevention and management is expected to propel the growth of this sub-segment.

Application: Prevention Application Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

By application, the prevention application sub-segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The medical sector is slowly moving towards preventive healthcare, which has led to growth in the adoption of digital technology in this domain. This increased adoption is expected to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

End-Use Industry: Enterprise-Based Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By end-use industry, the enterprise-based sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate by 2031. Healthcare gamification applications are widely used by healthcare institutions to train and enhance the cognitive abilities of students, trainees, and employees which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Region: Market in Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Dominant

By regional analysis, the healthcare gamification market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most dominant in the forecast period. The growing adoption of consumer and enterprise-based healthcare games by hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, educational institutes, and companies is expected to be the primary growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some leading market players in the healthcare gamification market are

Nike Microsoft Akili Interactive labs Ayogo Health EveryMove Mango Health Fitbit Hubbub Health JawBone Bunchball

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.

For instance, in July 2020, Brainlab, a leading medical technology company, announced the acquisition of a clinical training video game developer called Level Ex. This acquisition by Brainlab is expected to help the company to cater to the demands of the medical sector in a much better way and ultimately expand its foothold in the market.

Finally, the Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the healthcare gamification market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, and product portfolio.

