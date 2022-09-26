The Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market is expected to grow by 12701.19 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921200/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the aluminum scrap recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by energy and environmental factors, increasing use of aluminum in the automobile industry, and increased adoption and construction of green buildings.

The aluminum scrap recycling market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The aluminum scrap recycling market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Casting

• Downstream



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advances: libs and solid-state recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum scrap recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in furnaces used for aluminum scrap recycling and an increase in the number of secondary aluminum production facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aluminum scrap recycling market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum scrap recycling market sizing

• Aluminum scrap recycling market forecast

• Aluminum scrap recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum scrap recycling market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Audubon Metals LLC, Aurubis AG, CASS Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Matalco Inc., Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., OmniSource LLC, Real Alloy, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Metal Management Ltd., SINGHAL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, and Tom Martin Co Ltd. Also, the aluminum scrap recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



