The Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market is expected to grow by $ 6.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the flavored powder drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization.

The flavored powder drinks market analysis includes the product, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The flavored powder drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Chocolate-based flavored powder drinks

• Malt-based flavored powder drinks

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the flavored powder drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for online shopping and innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flavored powder drinks market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Insta Foods, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lasco Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, US Foods Holding Corp., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Also, the flavored powder drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

