The Global Overhead Cables Market is expected to grow by $ 17.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the overhead cables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased renewable power generation, upgrade of grid infrastructure, and increased demand for power.

The overhead cables market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The overhead cables market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High voltage

• Medium voltage

• Low voltage



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand from GCC countries as one of the prime reasons driving the overhead cables market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding railway industry and growth in nuclear power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on overhead cables market covers the following areas:

• Overhead cables market sizing

• Overhead cables market forecast

• Overhead cables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading overhead cables market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Brugg Kabel AG, Dubai Cable Co Pvt, Encore Wire Corp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, KEC International Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Riyadh Cables Group of Companies, Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Synergy Cables Ltd., Tratos Cavi S.p.A., and Universal Cables Ltd. Also, the overhead cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

