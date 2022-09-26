Global Loan Servicing Software Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Loan Servicing Software market is set to garner revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $9.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.5 Billion CAGR 15.2% No. of Pages in Report 382 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Loan servicing software helps in enhancing the revenue of the loan service providers by sending notifications to them about outstanding payments and loan payment due dates. Loan servicing software enables online payments, offline collections, calculating repayment, principal amount, and interest. Opportunities Need for reducing turnaround time, acceptance of artificial intelligence, and breakthroughs in software technology. Restraints High cost of deploying loan servicing software.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic created a moderate impact on the growth of the global loan servicing software market with a rise in unemployment and job loss caused due to the pandemic outbreak leading to less demand for home, mortgage, and personal loans.

Lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic forced banks and other financial institutions in collecting loans physically, thereby impacting the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global loan servicing software market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, end-user, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2021. Moreover, it accounted for three-fourths of the overall share of the global loan servicing software market in 2021. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the service segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the application, the commercial loan software segment held the largest share in 2021, and contributed more than two-fifths of the overall loan servicing software market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share in 2031. However, the loan origination software segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, it contributed over three-fourths of the global loan servicing software market share in 2021. Furthermore, the segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in 2031. It will account for nearly one-third of the global loan servicing software market share. The Asia-Pacific loan servicing software market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Key participants in the global loan servicing software market examined in the research include Applied Business Software, Inc., Neofin (SECURITY), Bryt Software LLC, C-Loans, Inc., Emphasys Software, FICS, Fiserv, Inc., Shaw Systems Associates, LLC, GOLDPoint Systems, Inc., Grants Management System (GMS), Graveco Software Inc., LoanPro, Margill, Nortridge Software, LLC, Q2 Software, Inc., The Constellation Mortgage Solutions, and TurnKey Lender.

The report evaluates these major players in the global loan servicing software industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the loan servicing software market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing loan servicing software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the loan servicing software market share assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global loan servicing software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Loan Servicing Software Market Report Highlights

Component

Software

Service

Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application

Commercial Loan Software

Loan Servicing Software

Loan Origination Software

End User

Banks

Credit Unions

Mortgage Lenders and Brokers

Others

