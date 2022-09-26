The Global Interventional Oncology Market is expected to grow by $ 1.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796689/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the interventional oncology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in R&D activities.

The interventional oncology market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The interventional oncology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ablation

• Embolization



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing inorganic growth strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the interventional oncology market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the adoption of MWA and the growing adoption of SIRT and HIFU will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the interventional oncology market covers the following areas:

• Interventional oncology market sizing

• Interventional oncology market forecast

• Interventional oncology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interventional oncology market vendors that include AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, EDAP TMS SA, Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., IceCure Medical, ILJIN Group, INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Sonablate Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Also, the interventional oncology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

