The Global Neuropathy Pain Treatment Market is expected to grow by $ 3.81 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the neuropathy pain treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a focus on the development of novel therapeutics for postherpetic neuralgia.

The neuropathy pain treatment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The neuropathy pain treatment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Diabetic neuropathy

• Chemotherapy-induced neuropathy pain

• Postherpetic neuralgia

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of topical patches for neuropathy pain treatment change market dynamics as one of the prime reasons driving the neuropathy pain treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on emerging economies and the association between obesity and endocrine disorders will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the neuropathy pain treatment market covers the following areas:

• Neuropathy pain treatment market sizing

• Neuropathy pain treatment market forecast

• Neuropathy pain treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neuropathy pain treatment market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Assertio Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

