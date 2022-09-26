Centric Consulting Named Among Top 10 Best Large Firms to Work For

Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, has been named a 2022 "Best Firms to Work For" by Consulting Magazine for the fifth consecutive time.

This is Centric's second year earning a top ten spot in the "large firm" category, which speaks to the firm's marked growth of more than 500 employees in recent years.

The latest Consulting Magazine recognition of Centric Consulting among the best firms to work for reflects the firm’s continued dedication to creating an unmatched culture for its employees. It also stands as one of Centric Consulting's many accolades this year that point to employee satisfaction.

"We have always stayed true to our commitment to developing authentic client and employee relationships and creating an exceptional workplace culture," said Dave Rosevelt, Founder and CEO of Centric Consulting. "Our culture celebrates individuals, collaboration and lifelong friendships. From recognition programs to a flexible, remote work environment – ensuring employee happiness is integrated into everything we do."

Consulting Magazine's Best Firms survey is the industry's largest and most in-depth employee satisfaction survey. The annual survey collects thousands of responses from hundreds of consulting firms to gauge employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits and firm leadership.

"Without question, this year's honorees went above and beyond to ensure service continuity for clients and the health, welfare and betterment of their greatest assets," said Michael Webb, Director, Consulting Magazine. "As an industry, we should all take collective pride in the value placed on delivering outstanding workspaces and professional growth opportunities, and the premium placed on the people who help deliver incredible levels of client service."

Click here for Consulting Magazine's full report: 2040995-63245cef2cf04.pdf (swoogo.com)

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.



Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients' toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what's best for your business.

Headquartered in Ohio, Centric Consulting has 1,500 employees and 14 locations. In every project, clients get a trusted advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric Consulting deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more. Connect with Centric Consulting: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

###