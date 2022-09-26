Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 49.9 Billion by 2030 growing at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size accounted for USD 28.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 49.9 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Statistics



Global anesthesia & respiratory devices market value was USD 28.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030

According to the WHO, 262 million people suffer from asthma in the world

North America anesthesia & respiratory devices market share will gather around 30% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific anesthesia & respiratory devices market growth recorded substantial CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among products, respiratory devices sub-segment collected over 65% of the overall market share in 2021





Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Report Coverage:

Market Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size 2021 USD 28.3 Billion Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 49.9 Billion Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.5% Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Base Year 2021 Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By End-User, And By Geography Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled CAIRE Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Drägerwerk AG, Getinge AB., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Teleflex Incorporated. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Growth Factors

Rising base of preterm births

Increasing volume of surgical procedures

Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders

Rise in elderly population

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), advanced technologies, and a boost in cost-effective and accurate portable dialysis devices are driving the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. According to estimates published in 2018 by the University of California San Francisco, an estimated 2 million people worldwide have ESRD. As the disease becomes more prevalent in the patient population, the demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices more than doubles. As a result, there is an increasing demand for a rapid yet efficient treatment option for the disease-ridden population.

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Business Strategies

In April 2018, B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the approval of its first FDA-approved local anaesthetics for spinal anesthesia product, "Clorotekal® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride)." Clorotekal (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) is recommended for intrathecal injection in adults to produce subarachnoid block (spinal anesthesia) and is indicated for procedures requiring a short duration of action.





In June 2018, Getinge AB announced the release of its "Flow-c anesthesia machine." The Flow-c ensures superior ventilation rates with the power and precision required to ventilate all patient categories, based on the world-class Servo ventilator console and the same innovative technology as the Flow-1. Furthermore, the newly released product is designed to simplify daily anesthesia workflow in a fast-paced environment.





In September 2019, Biovo Technologies Ltd. introduced "Hyper Form," a game-changing technology that solves the main issue with the sealing cuff element that plagues current products (currently known as CleanSweep®) acquired by Teleflex and the newly launched Cuffix.





Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

Anesthesia and respiratory devices are broadly classified based on product and end-user. The market is divided into two categories: anesthesia devices and respiratory devices. Machines and disposables are the two types of anesthesia devices. Delivery machines, ventilators, monitors, and workstations are all subcategories of machines. Disposable masks and disposable accessories are two types of disposables. In addition, respiratory devices are classified as equipment, disposables, or measurement devices. Positive airway pressure, humidifiers, ventilators, inhalers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and reusable resuscitators are all types of equipment. Disposable oxygen masks, resuscitators, tracheotomy tubes, and oxygen cannulae are all types of disposables. Pulse oximeters, spirometers, capnography, and peak flow metres are the different types of measurement devices. The market is divided into four end-user segments: hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory service centers.

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Share

According to product segment, respiratory devices will have the largest market share accounting for over 65% in the coming years. The growing number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases, the increased number of procedures performed on patients, and increasing healthcare costs are all encouraging factors for the utmost shares for anesthesia and respiratory devices. Furthermore, due to the high number of surgeries performed on patients, anesthesia devices are anticipated to have a substantial growth rate in the coming years, resulting in high growth for anesthesia and respiratory devices globally.

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Regional Growth

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the global anesthesia & respiratory devices industry (MEA). North America had the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, resulting in anesthesia and respiratory device market growth. The presence of prominent players in this region, the widespread adoption of technically sophisticated products and devices, rising investment by medical device companies, and rising healthcare expenditure are all factors contributing to the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices growth. Furthermore, Japan has the largest market share in the APAC regional market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. Furthermore, India and China contribute significantly to the global growth of the anesthesia and respiratory device markets.

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Players

Some of the leading anesthesia & respiratory devices companies operating in the industry include B. Braun Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, CAIRE Inc., Drägerwerk AG, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated., and among others.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

