The Global Waste Heat Recovery Market is expected to grow by $24.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the waste heat recovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrialization in BRICS, an increase in energy costs, and stringent emission regulations.

The waste heat recovery market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The waste heat recovery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical

• Petroleum refining

• Paper

• Commercial and institutional

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of direct waste heat recovery using thermoelectric materials as one of the prime reasons driving the waste heat recovery market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the use of waste heat recovery systems in combustion engines and the emergence of advanced technologies for waste heat recovery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the waste heat recovery market covers the following areas:

• Waste heat recovery market sizing

• Waste heat recovery market forecast

• Waste heat recovery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading waste heat recovery market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. Also, the waste heat recovery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

