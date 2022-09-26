The Global Aquaculture Market is expected to grow by $ 51.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188418/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aquaculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods.

The aquaculture market analysis includes the product, application, and technology segments and geographic landscape.



The aquaculture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Freshwater fish market

• Crustacean market

• Mollusks market

• Diadromous fish market

• Others



By Application

• Freshwater aquaculture market

• Marine water aquaculture market

• Brackish water aquaculture market



By Technology

• Net pen culture market

• Floating-cage culture market

• Pond culture market

• Rice-field culture market



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new aquaculture species as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years. Also, increased preferences for organic aquaculture and improving animal husbandry practices to overcome the threat of aquaculture diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aquaculture market covers the following areas:

• Aquaculture market sizing

• Aquaculture market forecast

• Aquaculture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture market vendors that include American Abalone Farms, Bakkafrost PF, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., International Holdings Co. PJSC, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shanghai Kaichuang International Marine Resources Co. Ltd., Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Tassal Group Ltd., Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc., Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Zoneco Group Co. Ltd., and PJSC Russian Aquaculture. Also, the aquaculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



