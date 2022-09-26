Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 16/9/2022
|408,993
|544.58
|222,728,200
|Monday, 19 September 2022
|1,488
|491.56
|731,441
|Tuesday, 20 September 2022
|968
|494.79
|478,957
|Wednesday, 21 September 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 22 September 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 23 September 2022
|4,468
|481.96
|2,153,397
|In the period 19/9/2022 - 23/9/2022
|6,924
|485.82
|3,363,795
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 23/9/2022
|415,917
|543.60
|226,091,996
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,936,641 treasury shares corresponding to 7.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
