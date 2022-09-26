The Global Rugby Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 730.08 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugby Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952863/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the rugby equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in development programs of rugby union, the transformation from niche to main sports, and health benefits associated with rugby as a sport.

The rugby equipment market analysis includes distribution channels, product segments, and geographic landscapes.



The rugby equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Rugby boots

• Rugby protective gears

• Rugby balls

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the rugby equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, better and improved use of raw materials to enhance production efficiency and the growing participation of women in rugby will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rugby equipment market covers the following areas:

• Rugby equipment market sizing

• Rugby equipment market forecast

• Rugby equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugby equipment market vendors that include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK International Pty Ltd, Canterbury, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrod Sport, KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc, OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Richter Associates, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the rugby equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



