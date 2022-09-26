Car Wash Machine Market Projected To Grow At USD 4,363.2 Million at a 5.6% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Car Wash Machine Market Research Report: Information by Application, Type, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, to thrive substantially over the forecasted timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of over 5.6% further anticipates the market to attain a size of approximately USD 4,363.2 Million by the end of 2030.

Car Wash Machine Market Overview:

Car wash systems clean the interior and exterior of cars. They make it simpler to clean and wash cars. There are several kinds of products, such as self-serve, in-bay, and conveyor machines. These machines are utilized to wash various kinds of automobiles like vans, trucks, buses, and cars. The global car wash machine market has increased in the last few years. The rapid expansion in the automotive industry is the primary aspect supporting market growth. These machines help in saving water. The growing awareness among people across the globe is another prime aspect boosting market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The list of leading participants across the global car wash machine market includes players such as:

Daifuku Co., Ltd

Washworld, Inc.

WashTec AG

Tommy Car Wash Systems

Istobal

Autobase Car Wash Technology Co., Ltd

Otto Christ AG

Zonyi Auto Equipment Group

Belanger, Inc.

Broadway

National Carwash Solutions

Autoequip Lavaggi Srl

Takeuchi Techno Shanghai CO., LTD

Qingdao Risense Mechatronics Co., Ltd

MKSEIKO CO., LTD

Tammermatic Oy

PDQ Manufacturing, Inc.

ATS Elgi Limited

Coleman Hanna

D&S CAR WASH EQUIPMENT CO.

Oasis Car Wash Systems

Motor City Wash Works Inc.

Shaoxing Zhongli Machinery Plant

PECO Car Wash Systems

AUTEC, Inc.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global car wash machine market has grown exponentially recently. The central aspect supporting the market's growth is manufacturers' heavy investments. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancements and growing per capita income are predicted to influence the market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high charges of these systems may impede the market's performance.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 4,363.2 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 5.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Growth of the automotive industry Key Market Drivers Heavy investments by manufacturers



High adoption of advanced technologies

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on the majority of the industry sectors across the globe. The travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed by governments across the globe have led to causing massive disruptions in the supply chain networks. Like all the market areas, the global car wash machine market has witnessed unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination centers, all the financial and industrial activities are returning to normal. With all of these, the global car wash machine market is predicted to witness substantial growth over the review timeframe.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the commercial segment is predicted to dominate the global car wash machine market over the assessment era. The commercial segment includes self-serve car wash systems, in-bay automatics, and tunnel car wash systems. The primary aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth is the growing demand for quicker and more efficient car wash services across the globe.

Among all the applications, the passenger cars segment secured the top position across the global car wash machine market in 2018. The growing demand for passenger cars, given the rising population and an increase in buying power, is the primary parameter boosting the segment's growth. Additionally, the convenience of automated car washes, the increasing preference of car owners for car washes, and comparatively low costs are predicted to influence the segment's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The requirement for a car wash to protect the vehicle's exterior finish is another prime parameter catalyzing the segment's growth over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global car wash machine market is studied across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the European region is predicted to secure the top position across the global car wash machine market over the review timeframe. The region consists of nations such as Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, France, and the rest of Europe. The fact that the region is the largest market for premium and luxury vehicle manufacturers is the primary aspect supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the aspects such as increased investment in the product, customer awareness of vehicle maintenance, advances in car wash technology, increased availability of water-based solvents, increased sales of new cars, and involvement of numerous key automotive firms are also predicted to influence the growth of the regional market over the review timeframe. Moreover, as per a recent survey, there has been a significant increase in the export volume of vehicles across the European region, which is predicted to boost the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The car wash machine market for the North American region is predicted to grow substantially over the review timeframe. The region has the US as the leading growth contributor. The nations across the region are known to have a significantly greater number of premium and luxury passenger cars, which is the primary parameter boosting the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the aspects such as rising customer awareness of maintenance and washing, growing demand for the improved aesthetic appeal of vehicles, and integrity of machines are also predicted to influence the market's growth over the coming years.

