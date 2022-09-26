World Contraception Day - With 48% of pregnancies being unintentional, let’s talk about contraception options

English French

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Monday September 26 is World Contraception Day, the SOGC wishes to bring your focus on issues still not solved in Canada. Statistics shows that 48% of young women unintentionally become pregnant (1). This means too few women and girls do not know enough about the options available. Policymakers, educators, corporations and even medical professionals must do more to help.



First option: education. We are offering a podcast to help women and young women to learn about contraception options available and how to discuss the matter with a physician. A panel of experts was gathered by The Brand is Female on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (free recording available on Monday). The Brand is Female is Canada’s leading podcast about women leadership. For World Contraception Day, the SOGC also came up with a specific set of solutions gathered in one location: www.sogc.org/contraception. The SOGC also offers reliable and trustworthy online tools – pregnancyinfo.ca, itsaplan.ca – and a partner such as Organon offers essencelle.ca. They provide women, particularly those in vulnerable positions, with vital information to become their own advocates.

Second option: availability. Abortion pill is unequally available throughout Canada, for example rarely proposed in Atlantic Provinces and Quebec, and rarely available without prescription. The SOGC is totally in favor of health solutions, including contraceptives, being easier to get for women and girls Canada-wide. In many places, barriers will have to burst through or worked around.

Third: time for men to do more. Men must educate themselves on contraception issues and become responsible sexual partners. And where they hold positions of decision-making and sway, men must champion progress and push for positive change.

On this September 26th, World Contraception Day is an opportunity to recognize that millions of women and girls need more education, better availability for contraception options, and better cooperation from men. The SOGC’s latest podcast hopes to help these women to learn and discuss contraception more openly with their partner or with their doctor.

(1) Organon Canada Ipsos Survey Results, March 2022.

Podcast Preview:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tI9dRIwHru9-nLLr7xI_os_tv3CQ9CV7/view?usp=sharing

episode part 2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hqJhTBe6ktUP0-7Gs3Upyk9xg7Nx6i9k/view?usp=sharing

Source: Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada

1-800-561-2416 ext. 232 or media@sogc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88e321ce-03c9-4f16-9b0a-74d4f8521d4a