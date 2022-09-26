The Global Trade Finance Market is expected to grow by $12.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trade Finance Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02998307/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the trade finance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of exports, enhanced cash flow leading to business growth, and the emergence of clearing houses.

The trade finance market analysis includes instrument segment and geographic landscape.



The trade finance market is segmented as below:

By Instruments

• Traditional trade finance

• Supply chain finance

• Structured trade finance



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of technology with trade finance as one of the prime reasons driving the trade finance market growth during the next few years. Also, the threat of trade-based money laundering (TBML) and the adoption of structuring and pricing tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trade finance market covers the following areas:

• Trade finance market sizing

• Trade finance market forecast

• Trade finance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trade finance market vendors that include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank AG, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale SA, Standard Chartered PLC, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Royal Bank of Scotland plc, UBS Group AG, UniCredit SpA, and Wells Fargo and Co. Also, the trade finance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02998307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________