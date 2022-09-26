The Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market is expected to grow by $ 5.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365728/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the offshore supply vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapidly increasing demand for offshore supply vessels used in E&P and well development.

The offshore supply vessel market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The offshore supply vessel market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AHTS

• PSV

• FSIC

• MPSV

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for high-capacity and LNG-fueled OSVs as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore supply vessel market growth during the next few years. Also, a drop in CAPEX and deepwater activities and an increase in global offshore oil and gas exploration activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore supply vessel market covers the following areas:

• Offshore supply vessel market sizing

• Offshore supply vessel market forecast

• Offshore supply vessel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore supply vessel market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Bass Marine Pty Ltd., BOURBON Corp., COSL Drilling Europe AS, DP World, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Harren Shipping Services GmbH and Co KG, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Havila Shipping ASA, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Island Offshore Management AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Siem Offshore Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., Van Aalst Group, Vroon BV, Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Qatar Navigation QPSC. Also, the offshore supply vessel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

