Quantum Genomics Announces That the Results Obtained with Firibastat in its Phase III Study, FRESH Will Now be Presented on November 7, 2022, During the AHA Conference in a Session Dedicated to Resistant Hypertension

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medications that directly target the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart-failure, announces that the presentation of the results of its phase III study, FRESH, in resistant hypertension, are now scheduled to take place on November 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm local time (CT), at a specific "Late-breaking trials" session that the American Heart Association (AHA) will dedicate to resistant hypertension during its annual conference in Chicago (USA).



The annual conference of the AHA is putting resistant hypertension in the spotlight by dedicating a specific "Late-breaking trials" session to this subject: "Resistant hypertension: a pressure cooker"

Bruno Besse, Medical Director of Quantum Genomics, states that:

"By dedicating a specific "Late-breaking trials" session to resistant hypertension, the AHA has decided to highlight the global Public Health challenge which is resistant hypertension, for which there is currently little or no effective therapeutic alternative. Once again this demonstrates the interest of the scientific community for this new therapeutic class, represented by firibastat, used to treat resistant hypertension."

The results of the FRESH study, presented at the AHA conference by Professor Bakris, will constitute a crucial first step towards the submission of a registration file to the American and European authorities.

The FRESH study is the first pivotal phase III study whose objective is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of firibastat in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension. A total of 515 eligible patients with difficult-to-treat or resistant hypertension were randomised in the study in 69 hospitals across Europe, Canada, the United States and Latin America.

Recruitment for the REFRESH study, the second pivotal phase III study to assess efficacy and long-term safety of the once daily formulation of firibastat, is continuing normally.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. It is based on research conducted at Paris-Descartes University and on work directed by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS) laboratory). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for difficult-to-treat or even resistant hypertension (hypertension is poorly or inadequately controlled in 30% of patients) and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure will die within five years).

Based in New York and Paris, the company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, see www.quantum-genomics.com and please visit our Twitter and LinkedIn sites.

Contact information