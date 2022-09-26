The Global Silica Gel Market is expected to grow by 588.89 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silica Gel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798491/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the silica gel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use in the food and beverages industry as food additives, growing used of silica aerogel in the construction industry, and growing demand from the personal care industry.

The silica gel market analysis includes the product, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The silica gel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Indicative silica gel

• Non-indicative silica gel



By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Petrochemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of allochroic silica gel as one of the prime reasons driving the silica gel market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of environment-friendly silica gel products and recycling of used desiccants and adsorbents will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the silica gel market covers the following areas:

• Silica gel market sizing

• Silica gel market forecast

• Silica gel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silica gel market vendors that include AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the silica gel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798491/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________