Larry Tabb Named STA's 2022 Dictum Meum Pactum Award Recipient

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Traders Association (STA) today announced Larry Tabb as the 2022 Dictum Meum Pactum (DMP) Award recipient. Over the course of his four-decade career in the financial services industry, Tabb has built a formidable legacy of conducting and disseminating research and information to participants across the capital markets, enabling them to serve their clients with a higher degree of intelligence and confidence.

Tabb is Head of Market Structure Research at Bloomberg Intelligence, where he focuses on the regulations, companies and market dynamics that shape our industry. Before that, he spent 17 years as Founder and CEO of Tabb Group, an international research and consulting firm focused on helping business leaders gain a truer understanding of financial markets. Prior to launching his own firm, Tabb enjoyed a long career in senior research roles at firms including TowerGroup, Lehman Brothers and Citi.

The Dictum Meum Pactum Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of the financial services industry and have exhibited acts of integrity at the highest level, consistent with the ideal STA has supported since its inception: Dictum Meum Pactum (“My Word Is My Bond”).

“Larry is a person with great integrity and his work to keep the industry informed and educated has now touched multiple generations of traders,” said Jim Toes, President and CEO of STA. “Larry’s career illustrates what it truly means to engage with the securities industry – through his tireless research, willingness to take a stand and generosity with his time and expertise, he has helped all of us to do our jobs better. He is a true advocate and friend to this industry and never shies away from the key issues and debates that define our market structure. We are thrilled to recognize him with this year’s DMP Award.”

“I’m grateful to be recognized as this year’s DMP Award recipient,” said Tabb. “Over the years, STA has conferred this award on many business leaders who have made significant contributions to our industry, and I am honored and humbled to join their ranks.”

The award will be given via a ceremony at STA’s 89th Annual Market Structure Conference, set for October 12-14 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C. Register for the event here.

About STA

Comprised of 24 affiliate organizations across the United States and Canada, Security Traders Association (STA) is a unique trade organization of securities industry professionals. STA advocates on behalf of and fosters collaboration among its members, while also representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry organizations. In accordance with its founding principle, Dictum Meum Pactum (“My Word Is My Bond”), STA instills high standards of integrity across the industry and promotes generosity through the STA Foundation.