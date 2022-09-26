Nasdaq Announces 2022 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will host its 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The event will feature presentations on the company’s operations and strategy, as well as question and answer sessions, with members of Nasdaq’s senior leadership team including Adena Friedman, President and CEO, and Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and CFO.



The Investor Day will be held at Nasdaq’s Global Headquarters in Times Square, New York. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. All interested parties are invited to access the live webcast from Nasdaq’s IR website. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

WHAT: Nasdaq’s 2022 Investor Day WHEN: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET WHERE: The agenda and slide presentation will be available on Nasdaq's IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com. Analysts and investors are invited to view the live webcast at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

