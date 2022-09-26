Greene Concepts Appoints New National Sales Director To Lead Company’s Major Retail Chain Expansion

Marion, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brian Adkins as the Company’s new National Sales Director. The position entails coordinating all efforts in the Company’s expansion of national and regional retail chain partners for all Greene Concepts’ brands.

Mr. Adkins is a distinguished sales professional with more than 20 years of consumer-packaged goods industry experience including beverage, frozen/dry and natural food categories. Mr. Adkins holds strong relationships with numerous regional and national retail chains.

“I am ready and able to make all Greene Concepts brands nationally known” conveys Brian Adkins, Greene Concepts’ new National Sales Director. “I have contacts and connections within many of the country’s giant retailers and business outlets. I fully believe that we will be in all major retailers soon as they see the value of BE WATERTM, STAY, and Happy Mellow and how the brands resonate with consumers. Health, quality, strong packaging, and a strong story are all important and our brands excel in each of these.”

Brian Adkins continues, “Many people have been asking when BE WATER and the company’s other brands will be available in more stores nationally. That time is coming quickly as we continue negotiations, timing, and placement discussions. We’ve already made tremendous inroads and in short order I believe everyone will soon be able to find the Company’s brands in every major retailer across the country.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Brian is primed to launch us into a greater sphere of recognition and market influence. His experience will assist in the Company’s overall growth and expansion of our brands nationally. We are very happy to have him onboard. Stay tuned for some terrific announcements ahead.”

As a supplement to today’s announcement, the Company would like to additionally share that the Company was recently featured in an online interview with Proactive Investors which can be viewed on the Proactive Investors’ website or a copy of the online interview on YouTube .

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

