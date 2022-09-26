Seeking Redemption: New Novella MIRACLE OF MELODY MALONE relates one man’s personal transformation journey

Charleston, SC, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reminiscent of Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, newly published novella, Miracle of Melody Malone: An American Christmas Carol by John Inman is a modernized tale of a broken man seeking redemption. Contrasting traditional Christmas scenes with that of a lonely dark cemetery, Inman offers a reimagined telling of the holiday classic. But rather than Victorian era London, Inman’s book is set in Pennsylvania in the early 1960’s, a place Inman knows well having spent his entire life there.

In Miracle of Melody Malone, baseball champ and egomaniac Jim “Cannonball” Edwards returns to his hometown for an honorary banquet. After a few drinks too many at the dinner, he crashes his car, killing his friend and passenger. Upon waking up in the hospital in serious condition, he meets a young girl who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy who inspires him to reevaluate his shallow life. Putting his character’s faith to the test, Inman conjures a holy miracle, inspired by the miracle of Fátima, that will leave readers to ponder their own beliefs and higher purpose. A moving and uplifting read, Miracle of Melody Malone exposes the danger of greed while promoting forgiveness and encouraging readers to explore their spirituality.

Miracle of Melody Malone is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

John Inman is an educator and writer. A former director of Northern Cambria County’s ABE and GED programs for Altoona Area Continuing Education, he worked for the Penn Cambria School District for 32 years. Now retired, he lives in Pennsylvania with his wife.

