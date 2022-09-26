BuzzBallz Adds More Kick to Coffee with New Espresso Martini Flavor

Carrollton, TX, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz is going viral. With over 121 million views of videos mentioning the brand on TikTok, people are tuned in and anticipating what comes next. Now BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is back again with a new and innovative addition to its brand portfolio ‒ BuzzBallz Cocktails and Chillers Espresso Martini.

This aromatic cocktail is smooth with rich coffee notes and a hint of sweetness, recreating the boldness of a good cup of espresso with the cooling BuzzBallz taste. In anticipation of National Coffee Day on September 29, it is the perfect time to introduce an espresso cocktail to a larger cross-nation market.

BuzzBallz Espresso Martini is currently sold in 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia. National rollout will be taking place in Spring 2023.

After originating and having a brief popularity stint in the ‘90s, the espresso martini remained a fairly obscure drink until 2021, when online mentions of the cocktail started increasing around 300 percent. With the pandemic era tiring everyone out, people are looking for a bit of a pick me up along with something unique and fancy they can show off to their Instagram followers. With the ‘90s officially making a comeback, it makes sense espresso martinis are following suit.

“So many people love coffee, but as the day winds down they might rather be looking for a cocktail to drink,” said Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz. “Our new Espresso Martini flavor is the best of both worlds for coffee and cocktail lovers alike.”

After cross-referencing psychographic similarities between adult coffee and cocktail consumers, the BuzzBallz team got to work figuring out how to create the perfect espresso martini flavor.

“We'd worked on coffee flavored cocktails before with our Hazelnut Latte, but the Espresso Martini was the first time we really immersed ourselves in coffee-forward cocktails,” Charles Irvin, VP of R&D for BuzzBallz, said. “Once we had an idea of what we wanted, we sourced a number of different coffee roasts and blends and went through them one-by-one until we landed on one that we thought worked particularly well in an espresso martini.”

Kick is “enthusiastic” about the prospect of this new flavor bringing in a more diverse range of consumers to the BuzzBallz family.

“It’s essentially a cold brew cocktail. I expect demand from both avid and casual coffee lovers to exponentially increase as we introduce this product to new markets,” Kick said.

The Espresso Martini flavor joins the BuzzBallz portfolio of over a dozen different ready-to-drink cocktail flavors.

For more information, visit www.buzzballz.com

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

