Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 19th to September 20th, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

         

        Nanterre, September 26th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 19th to September 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 19th to September 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI19/09/2022FR000012548668 50690,6890XPAR
VINCI19/09/2022FR000012548626 83690,5839CEUX
VINCI19/09/2022FR00001254863 98190,6923TQEX
VINCI19/09/2022FR00001254863 96690,6805AQEU
VINCI20/09/2022FR000012548635 05490,8327XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL138 34390,7049 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions CACIB- du 19 September-20 September2022 vGB