English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 19 and 23 September 2022

Paris, 26 September 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback Total 19/09/2022 6,500 10.1489 € 65,968 XPAR LTIP 6,500 10.1489 € 65,968 € Total 20/09/2022 6,306 10.2462 € 64,612 XPAR LTIP 147 10.1100 € 1,486 CEUX 47 10.1100 € 475 AQEU 6,500 10.2421 € 66,574 € Total 21/09/2022 6,171 10.2122 € 63,020 XPAR LTIP 329 10.3000 € 3,389 CEUX 6,500 10.2167 € 66,408 € Total 22/09/2022 6,160 10.3423 € 63,709 XPAR LTIP 340 10.3100 € 3,505 TQEX 6,500 10.3407 € 67,214 € Total 23/09/2022 10,573 10.0891 € 106,672 XPAR LTIP 1,654 9.9500 € 16,457 TQEX 773 9.9516 € 7,693 CEUX 13,000 10.0632 € 130,822 € Total 19/09/2022 - 23/09/2022 39,000 10.1791 € 396,986 € LTIP

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 19/09/2022 Purchase 574 10.2200 € 5,866.28 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 531 10.1400 € 5,384.34 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 300 10.1500 € 3,045.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 517 10.1400 € 5,242.38 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 506 10.0800 € 5,100.48 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 35 10.1100 € 353.85 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 145 10.1100 € 1,465.95 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 870 10.1100 € 8,795.70 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 3 10.1100 € 30.33 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 488 10.1100 € 4,933.68 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 50 10.1300 € 506.50 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.1300 € 2,026.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 323 10.1300 € 3,271.99 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 506 10.1200 € 5,120.72 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 53 10.1700 € 539.01 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 400 10.1700 € 4,068.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 93 10.1700 € 945.81 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 94 10.2000 € 958.80 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2000 € 2,040.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 175 10.2000 € 1,785.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 163 10.2700 € 1,674.01 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 252 10.2700 € 2,588.04 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Purchase 22 10.2800 € 226.16 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 195 10.3000 € 2,008.50 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 358 10.3000 € 3,687.40 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 291 10.3200 € 3,003.12 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 167 10.3200 € 1,723.44 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 492 10.2800 € 5,057.76 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 510 10.3000 € 5,253.00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 472 10.2600 € 4,842.72 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 549 10.2400 € 5,621.76 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 922 10.2800 € 9,478.16 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 516 10.2500 € 5,289.00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 166 10.2000 € 1,693.20 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 320 10.2000 € 3,264.00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 507 10.1900 € 5,166.33 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 10 10.1600 € 101.60 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 497 10.1600 € 5,049.52 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 193 10.0900 € 1,947.37 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 7 10.0900 € 70.63 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 47 10.1100 € 475.17 € AQEU LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 103 10.1100 € 1,041.33 € CEUX LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 44 10.1100 € 444.84 € CEUX LTIP 20/09/2022 Purchase 134 10.1100 € 1,354.74 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 501 10.1000 € 5,060.10 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 516 10.0900 € 5,206.44 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 284 10.1000 € 2,868.40 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 294 10.2000 € 2,998.80 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2000 € 2,040.00 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 72 10.2000 € 734.40 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 464 10.2100 € 4,737.44 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 450 10.2300 € 4,603.50 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 509 10.2700 € 5,227.43 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 476 10.2700 € 4,888.52 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 280 10.2600 € 2,872.80 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 155 10.2600 € 1,590.30 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 645 10.2600 € 6,617.70 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 346 10.2200 € 3,536.12 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 125 10.2200 € 1,277.50 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 525 10.2500 € 5,381.25 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 329 10.2700 € 3,378.83 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Purchase 329 10.3000 € 3,388.70 € CEUX LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 486 10.2100 € 4,962.06 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 521 10.2400 € 5,335.04 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 187 10.3200 € 1,929.84 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 496 10.3200 € 5,118.72 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 3 10.3600 € 31.08 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 532 10.3600 € 5,511.52 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 188 10.3700 € 1,949.56 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.3700 € 2,074.00 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 118 10.3700 € 1,223.66 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 164 10.3900 € 1,703.96 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 311 10.3900 € 3,231.29 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 131 10.3900 € 1,361.09 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 345 10.3500 € 3,570.75 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 268 10.3500 € 2,773.80 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 518 10.3700 € 5,371.66 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 89 10.4000 € 925.60 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 466 10.4000 € 4,846.40 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 509 10.3900 € 5,288.51 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 484 10.3600 € 5,014.24 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 30 10.3200 € 309.60 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 114 10.3200 € 1,176.48 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 93 10.3100 € 958.83 € TQEX LTIP 22/09/2022 Purchase 247 10.3100 € 2,546.57 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 486 10.2900 € 5,000.94 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 888 10.3300 € 9,173.04 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 511 10.3200 € 5,273.52 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 608 10.3700 € 6,304.96 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 522 10.2900 € 5,371.38 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 530 10.1800 € 5,395.40 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 549 10.0900 € 5,539.41 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 555 10.0500 € 5,577.75 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 703 10.0000 € 7,030.00 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 750 10.0000 € 7,500.00 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 517 9.9650 € 5,151.91 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 220 9.9750 € 2,194.50 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 12 9.9600 € 119.52 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 382 9.9600 € 3,804.72 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 118 9.9600 € 1,175.28 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 378 9.9500 € 3,761.10 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 151 9.9350 € 1,500.19 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 335 9.9300 € 3,326.55 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 403 9.9250 € 3,999.78 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 406 9.9250 € 4,029.55 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 258 9.9500 € 2,567.10 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 1,396 9.9500 € 13,890.20 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 362 9.9800 € 3,612.76 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 285 9.9800 € 2,844.30 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 206 9.9800 € 2,055.88 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 577 9.9400 € 5,735.38 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 39 9.9400 € 387.66 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 427 9.9350 € 4,242.25 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 20 9.9900 € 199.80 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 127 9.9900 € 1,268.73 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 78 9.9950 € 779.61 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Purchase 201 9.9950 € 2,009.00 € XPAR LTIP





CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is one of the leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

Attachment