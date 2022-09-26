English French

COFACE SA : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres (hors contrat de liquidité) réalisées entre le 19 septembre et le 23 septembre 2022

Paris, le 26 septembre 2022 – 17h45

Conformément au Règlement (UE) No 596/2014 du 16 avril 2014 sur les abus de marché1

Les principales caractéristiques du Programme de Rachat d'Actions 2022-2023 ont été publiées sur le site internet de la Société

Séance du (date) Transaction Nombre de titres Prix moyen pondéré Montant brut Code d'identification de marché Objectif du rachat Total 19/09/2022 6 500 10,1489 € 65 968 € XPAR LTIP 6 500 10,1489 € 65 968 € Total 20/09/2022 6 306 10,2462 € 64 612 € XPAR LTIP 147 10,1100 € 1 486 € CEUX 47 10,1100 € 475 € AQEU 6 500 10,2421 € 66 574 € Total 21/09/2022 6 171 10,2122 € 63 020 € XPAR LTIP 329 10,3000 € 3 389 € CEUX 6 500 10,2167 € 66 408 € Total 22/09/2022 6 160 10,3423 € 63 709 € XPAR LTIP 340 10,3100 € 3 505 € TQEX 6 500 10,3407 € 67 214 € Total 23/09/2022 10 573 10,0891 € 106 672 € XPAR LTIP 1 654 9,9500 € 16 457 € TQEX 773 9,9516 € 7 693 € CEUX 13 000 10,0632 € 130 822 € Total 19/09/2022 - 23/09/2022 39 000 10,1791 € 396 986 € LTIP





Séance du (date) Transaction Nombre de titres Prix moyen pondéré Montant brut Code d'identification de marché Objectif du rachat 19/09/2022 Achat 574 10,2200 € 5 866,28 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 531 10,1400 € 5 384,34 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 300 10,1500 € 3 045,00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 517 10,1400 € 5 242,38 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 506 10,0800 € 5 100,48 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 35 10,1100 € 353,85 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 145 10,1100 € 1 465,95 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 870 10,1100 € 8 795,70 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 3 10,1100 € 30,33 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 488 10,1100 € 4 933,68 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 50 10,1300 € 506,50 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 200 10,1300 € 2 026,00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 323 10,1300 € 3 271,99 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 506 10,1200 € 5 120,72 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 53 10,1700 € 539,01 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 400 10,1700 € 4 068,00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 93 10,1700 € 945,81 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 94 10,2000 € 958,80 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 200 10,2000 € 2 040,00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 175 10,2000 € 1 785,00 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 163 10,2700 € 1 674,01 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 252 10,2700 € 2 588,04 € XPAR LTIP 19/09/2022 Achat 22 10,2800 € 226,16 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 195 10,3000 € 2 008,50 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 358 10,3000 € 3 687,40 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 291 10,3200 € 3 003,12 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 167 10,3200 € 1 723,44 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 492 10,2800 € 5 057,76 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 510 10,3000 € 5 253,00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 472 10,2600 € 4 842,72 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 549 10,2400 € 5 621,76 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 922 10,2800 € 9 478,16 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 516 10,2500 € 5 289,00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 166 10,2000 € 1 693,20 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 320 10,2000 € 3 264,00 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 507 10,1900 € 5 166,33 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 10 10,1600 € 101,60 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 497 10,1600 € 5 049,52 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 193 10,0900 € 1 947,37 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 7 10,0900 € 70,63 € XPAR LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 47 10,1100 € 475,17 € AQEU LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 103 10,1100 € 1 041,33 € CEUX LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 44 10,1100 € 444,84 € CEUX LTIP 20/09/2022 Achat 134 10,1100 € 1 354,74 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 501 10,1000 € 5 060,10 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 516 10,0900 € 5 206,44 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 284 10,1000 € 2 868,40 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 294 10,2000 € 2 998,80 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 200 10,2000 € 2 040,00 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 72 10,2000 € 734,40 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 464 10,2100 € 4 737,44 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 450 10,2300 € 4 603,50 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 509 10,2700 € 5 227,43 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 476 10,2700 € 4 888,52 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 280 10,2600 € 2 872,80 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 155 10,2600 € 1 590,30 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 645 10,2600 € 6 617,70 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 346 10,2200 € 3 536,12 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 125 10,2200 € 1 277,50 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 525 10,2500 € 5 381,25 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 329 10,2700 € 3 378,83 € XPAR LTIP 21/09/2022 Achat 329 10,3000 € 3 388,70 € CEUX LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 486 10,2100 € 4 962,06 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 521 10,2400 € 5 335,04 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 187 10,3200 € 1 929,84 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 496 10,3200 € 5 118,72 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 3 10,3600 € 31,08 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 532 10,3600 € 5 511,52 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 188 10,3700 € 1 949,56 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 200 10,3700 € 2 074,00 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 118 10,3700 € 1 223,66 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 164 10,3900 € 1 703,96 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 311 10,3900 € 3 231,29 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 131 10,3900 € 1 361,09 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 345 10,3500 € 3 570,75 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 268 10,3500 € 2 773,80 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 518 10,3700 € 5 371,66 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 89 10,4000 € 925,60 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 466 10,4000 € 4 846,40 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 509 10,3900 € 5 288,51 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 484 10,3600 € 5 014,24 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 30 10,3200 € 309,60 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 114 10,3200 € 1 176,48 € XPAR LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 93 10,3100 € 958,83 € TQEX LTIP 22/09/2022 Achat 247 10,3100 € 2 546,57 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 486 10,2900 € 5 000,94 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 888 10,3300 € 9 173,04 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 511 10,3200 € 5 273,52 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 608 10,3700 € 6 304,96 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 522 10,2900 € 5 371,38 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 530 10,1800 € 5 395,40 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 549 10,0900 € 5 539,41 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 555 10,0500 € 5 577,75 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 703 10,0000 € 7 030,00 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 750 10,0000 € 7 500,00 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 517 9,9650 € 5 151,91 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 220 9,9750 € 2 194,50 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 12 9,9600 € 119,52 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 382 9,9600 € 3 804,72 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 118 9,9600 € 1 175,28 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 378 9,9500 € 3 761,10 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 151 9,9350 € 1 500,19 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 335 9,9300 € 3 326,55 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 403 9,9250 € 3 999,78 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 406 9,9250 € 4 029,55 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 258 9,9500 € 2 567,10 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 1 396 9,9500 € 13 890,20 € TQEX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 362 9,9800 € 3 612,76 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 285 9,9800 € 2 844,30 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 206 9,9800 € 2 055,88 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 577 9,9400 € 5 735,38 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 39 9,9400 € 387,66 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 427 9,9350 € 4 242,25 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 20 9,9900 € 199,80 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 127 9,9900 € 1 268,73 € CEUX LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 78 9,9950 € 779,61 € XPAR LTIP 23/09/2022 Achat 201 9,9950 € 2 009,00 € XPAR LTIP

AVERTISSEMENT - Certaines déclarations figurant dans le présent communiqué peuvent contenir des prévisions qui portent notamment sur des événements futurs, des tendances, projets ou objectifs.

1 Egalement, conformément au Règlement délégué (UE) No. 2016/1052 du 8 mars 2016 (et ses mises à jour) ; à l’Article L.225-209 et suivants du Code de Commerce ; à l’Article L.221-3, l’Article L.241-1 et suivants du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers ; à la Position recommandation AMF DOC-2017-04 Guide relatif aux interventions des émetteurs cotés sur leurs propres titres et aux mesures de stabilisation.

