COFACE SA : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres (hors contrat de liquidité) réalisées entre le 19 septembre et le 23 septembre 2022

Bois-Colombes, FRANCE

COFACE SA : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres (hors contrat de liquidité) réalisées entre le 19 septembre et le 23 septembre 2022

Paris, le 26 septembre 2022 – 17h45

Conformément au Règlement (UE) No 596/2014 du 16 avril 2014 sur les abus de marché1

Les principales caractéristiques du Programme de Rachat d’Actions 2022-2023 ont été publiées sur le site internet de la Société (http://www coface com/fr/Investisseurs/Informations-reglementees dans l’onglet « Transactions sur actions propres ») et elles sont également décrites dans le Document d’enregistrement universel 2021.

Séance du (date)TransactionNombre de titresPrix moyen pondéréMontant brutCode d'identification de marchéObjectif du rachat 
 
Total 19/09/20226 50010,1489 €65 968 €XPARLTIP 
6 50010,1489 €65 968 €  
Total 20/09/20226 30610,2462 €64 612 €XPARLTIP 
14710,1100 €1 486 €CEUX 
4710,1100 €475 €AQEU 
6 50010,2421 €66 574 €  
Total 21/09/20226 17110,2122 €63 020 €XPARLTIP 
32910,3000 €3 389 €CEUX 
6 50010,2167 €66 408 €  
Total 22/09/20226 16010,3423 €63 709 €XPARLTIP 
34010,3100 €3 505 €TQEX 
6 50010,3407 €67 214 €  
Total 23/09/202210 57310,0891 €106 672 €XPARLTIP 
1 6549,9500 €16 457 €TQEX 
7739,9516 €7 693 €CEUX 
13 00010,0632 €130 822 €  
Total 19/09/2022 - 23/09/202239 00010,1791 €396 986 € LTIP 


Séance du (date)TransactionNombre de titresPrix moyen pondéréMontant brutCode d'identification de marchéObjectif du rachat 
 
