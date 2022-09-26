COFACE SA : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres (hors contrat de liquidité) réalisées entre le 19 septembre et le 23 septembre 2022
Paris, le 26 septembre 2022 – 17h45
Conformément au Règlement (UE) No 596/2014 du 16 avril 2014 sur les abus de marché1
Les principales caractéristiques du Programme de Rachat d’Actions 2022-2023 ont été publiées sur le site internet de la Société (http://www coface com/fr/Investisseurs/Informations-reglementees dans l’onglet « Transactions sur actions propres ») et elles sont également décrites dans le Document d’enregistrement universel 2021.
|Séance du (date)
|Transaction
|Nombre de titres
|Prix moyen pondéré
|Montant brut
|Code d'identification de marché
|Objectif du rachat
|Total 19/09/2022
|6 500
|10,1489 €
|65 968 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|6 500
|10,1489 €
|65 968 €
|Total 20/09/2022
|6 306
|10,2462 €
|64 612 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|147
|10,1100 €
|1 486 €
|CEUX
|47
|10,1100 €
|475 €
|AQEU
|6 500
|10,2421 €
|66 574 €
|Total 21/09/2022
|6 171
|10,2122 €
|63 020 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|329
|10,3000 €
|3 389 €
|CEUX
|6 500
|10,2167 €
|66 408 €
|Total 22/09/2022
|6 160
|10,3423 €
|63 709 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|340
|10,3100 €
|3 505 €
|TQEX
|6 500
|10,3407 €
|67 214 €
|Total 23/09/2022
|10 573
|10,0891 €
|106 672 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|1 654
|9,9500 €
|16 457 €
|TQEX
|773
|9,9516 €
|7 693 €
|CEUX
|13 000
|10,0632 €
|130 822 €
|Total 19/09/2022 - 23/09/2022
|39 000
|10,1791 €
|396 986 €
|LTIP
|Séance du (date)
|Transaction
|Nombre de titres
|Prix moyen pondéré
|Montant brut
|Code d'identification de marché
|Objectif du rachat
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|574
|10,2200 €
|5 866,28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|531
|10,1400 €
|5 384,34 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|300
|10,1500 €
|3 045,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|517
|10,1400 €
|5 242,38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|506
|10,0800 €
|5 100,48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|35
|10,1100 €
|353,85 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|145
|10,1100 €
|1 465,95 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|870
|10,1100 €
|8 795,70 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|3
|10,1100 €
|30,33 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|488
|10,1100 €
|4 933,68 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|50
|10,1300 €
|506,50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|200
|10,1300 €
|2 026,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|323
|10,1300 €
|3 271,99 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|506
|10,1200 €
|5 120,72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|53
|10,1700 €
|539,01 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|400
|10,1700 €
|4 068,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|93
|10,1700 €
|945,81 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|94
|10,2000 €
|958,80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|200
|10,2000 €
|2 040,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|175
|10,2000 €
|1 785,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|163
|10,2700 €
|1 674,01 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|252
|10,2700 €
|2 588,04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|19/09/2022
|Achat
|22
|10,2800 €
|226,16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|195
|10,3000 €
|2 008,50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|358
|10,3000 €
|3 687,40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|291
|10,3200 €
|3 003,12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|167
|10,3200 €
|1 723,44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|492
|10,2800 €
|5 057,76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|510
|10,3000 €
|5 253,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|472
|10,2600 €
|4 842,72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|549
|10,2400 €
|5 621,76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|922
|10,2800 €
|9 478,16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|516
|10,2500 €
|5 289,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|166
|10,2000 €
|1 693,20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|320
|10,2000 €
|3 264,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|507
|10,1900 €
|5 166,33 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|10
|10,1600 €
|101,60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|497
|10,1600 €
|5 049,52 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|193
|10,0900 €
|1 947,37 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|7
|10,0900 €
|70,63 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|47
|10,1100 €
|475,17 €
|AQEU
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|103
|10,1100 €
|1 041,33 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|44
|10,1100 €
|444,84 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|20/09/2022
|Achat
|134
|10,1100 €
|1 354,74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|501
|10,1000 €
|5 060,10 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|516
|10,0900 €
|5 206,44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|284
|10,1000 €
|2 868,40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|294
|10,2000 €
|2 998,80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|200
|10,2000 €
|2 040,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|72
|10,2000 €
|734,40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|464
|10,2100 €
|4 737,44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|450
|10,2300 €
|4 603,50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|509
|10,2700 €
|5 227,43 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|476
|10,2700 €
|4 888,52 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|280
|10,2600 €
|2 872,80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|155
|10,2600 €
|1 590,30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|645
|10,2600 €
|6 617,70 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|346
|10,2200 €
|3 536,12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|125
|10,2200 €
|1 277,50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|525
|10,2500 €
|5 381,25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|329
|10,2700 €
|3 378,83 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|21/09/2022
|Achat
|329
|10,3000 €
|3 388,70 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|486
|10,2100 €
|4 962,06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|521
|10,2400 €
|5 335,04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|187
|10,3200 €
|1 929,84 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|496
|10,3200 €
|5 118,72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|3
|10,3600 €
|31,08 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|532
|10,3600 €
|5 511,52 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|188
|10,3700 €
|1 949,56 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|200
|10,3700 €
|2 074,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|118
|10,3700 €
|1 223,66 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|164
|10,3900 €
|1 703,96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|311
|10,3900 €
|3 231,29 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|131
|10,3900 €
|1 361,09 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|345
|10,3500 €
|3 570,75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|268
|10,3500 €
|2 773,80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|518
|10,3700 €
|5 371,66 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|89
|10,4000 €
|925,60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|466
|10,4000 €
|4 846,40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|509
|10,3900 €
|5 288,51 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|484
|10,3600 €
|5 014,24 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|30
|10,3200 €
|309,60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|114
|10,3200 €
|1 176,48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|93
|10,3100 €
|958,83 €
|TQEX
|LTIP
|22/09/2022
|Achat
|247
|10,3100 €
|2 546,57 €
|TQEX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|486
|10,2900 €
|5 000,94 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|888
|10,3300 €
|9 173,04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|511
|10,3200 €
|5 273,52 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|608
|10,3700 €
|6 304,96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|522
|10,2900 €
|5 371,38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|530
|10,1800 €
|5 395,40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|549
|10,0900 €
|5 539,41 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|555
|10,0500 €
|5 577,75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|703
|10,0000 €
|7 030,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|750
|10,0000 €
|7 500,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|517
|9,9650 €
|5 151,91 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|220
|9,9750 €
|2 194,50 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|12
|9,9600 €
|119,52 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|382
|9,9600 €
|3 804,72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|118
|9,9600 €
|1 175,28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|378
|9,9500 €
|3 761,10 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|151
|9,9350 €
|1 500,19 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|335
|9,9300 €
|3 326,55 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|403
|9,9250 €
|3 999,78 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|406
|9,9250 €
|4 029,55 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|258
|9,9500 €
|2 567,10 €
|TQEX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|1 396
|9,9500 €
|13 890,20 €
|TQEX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|362
|9,9800 €
|3 612,76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|285
|9,9800 €
|2 844,30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|206
|9,9800 €
|2 055,88 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|577
|9,9400 €
|5 735,38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|39
|9,9400 €
|387,66 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|427
|9,9350 €
|4 242,25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|20
|9,9900 €
|199,80 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|127
|9,9900 €
|1 268,73 €
|CEUX
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|78
|9,9950 €
|779,61 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|23/09/2022
|Achat
|201
|9,9950 €
|2 009,00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
CONTACTS
RELATIONS INVESTISSEURS / ANALYSTES
Thomas JACQUET : +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL : +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com
CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2021/2022
(sous réserve de changements)
Résultats 9M-2022 : 27 octobre 2022, après bourse
INFORMATIONS FINANCIÈRES
Le présent communiqué de presse et l’information réglementée intégrale de COFACE SA sont disponibles sur le site Internet du Groupe : https://www.coface.com/fr/Investisseurs
Pour les informations réglementées relatives aux Indicateurs Alternatifs de Performance (IAP), se reporter au Rapport Financier Semestriel 2021 ainsi qu’au Document d’enregistrement universel 2021
(voir 3.7 « indicateurs clés de performance financière »).
COFACE: FOR TRADE
Avec plus de 75 ans d’expérience et avec l’un des plus vastes réseaux internationaux, Coface est un leader dans l’assurance-crédit et les services spécialisés adjacents : l’Affacturage, le Recouvrement, l’Assurance Single Risk, la Caution et les services d’Information. Les experts de Coface opèrent au cœur de l’économie mondiale, aidant ~50 000 clients, dans 100 pays, à construire des entreprises performantes, dynamiques et en croissance. Coface accompagne les entreprises dans leurs décisions de crédit. Les services et solutions du Groupe renforcent leur capacité à vendre en les protégeant contre les risques d’impayés sur leurs marchés domestiques et à l’export. En 2021, Coface comptait ~4 538 collaborateurs et a enregistré un chiffre d’affaires de 1,57 €Mds.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA est cotée sur le Compartiment A d’Euronext Paris
Code ISIN : FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
AVERTISSEMENT - Certaines déclarations figurant dans le présent communiqué peuvent contenir des prévisions qui portent notamment sur des événements futurs, des tendances, projets ou objectifs. Ces prévisions comportent, par nature, des risques et des incertitudes, identifiés ou non, et peuvent être affectées par de nombreux facteurs susceptibles de donner lieu à un écart significatif entre les résultats réels et ceux indiqués dans ces déclarations. Vous êtes invités à vous référer au chapitre 5 « Principaux facteurs de risque, et leur gestion au sein du Groupe » du Document d’enregistrement universel 2021 du Groupe Coface déposé auprès de l’AMF le 6 avril 2022 sous le numéro D.22-0244, afin d’obtenir une description de certains facteurs, risques et incertitudes importants, susceptibles d’influer sur les activités du Groupe Coface. Le Groupe Coface ne s’engage d’aucune façon à publier une mise à jour ou une révision de ces prévisions, ni à communiquer de nouvelles informations, événements futurs ou toute autre circonstance.
1 Egalement, conformément au Règlement délégué (UE) No. 2016/1052 du 8 mars 2016 (et ses mises à jour) ; à l’Article L.225-209 et suivants du Code de Commerce ; à l’Article L.221-3, l’Article L.241-1 et suivants du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers ; à la Position recommandation AMF DOC-2017-04 Guide relatif aux interventions des émetteurs cotés sur leurs propres titres et aux mesures de stabilisation.
Pièce jointe