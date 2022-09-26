Appointment of Jean-Michel Mabon as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions

Paris, 26 September 2022 - Ipsos is pleased to announce that Jean-Michel Mabon has been appointed as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, following the launch of Ipsos growth plan in June.



Jean-Michel joined Ipsos in September 1998 and has worked across our business over the last few decades in various executive positions. His previous roles included overseeing major global studies and financial organizations, growing the Ipsos network in Latin America and leading some of our largest business units as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

In his new role, Jean-Michel Mabon will be working to extend Ipsos reach in key sectors and technologies, accelerating the execution of our smart acquisitions strategy with focus on growth geographies and service lines, as laid out at our June 2022 Investor Day.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO said “Jean-Michel is a widely respected professional with a deep understanding of our industry and how it is transforming – and importantly is someone with a deep knowledge of Ipsos and its future growth”.

Jean-Michel Mabon commented, “Acquisitions and partnerships will continue to be a growth driver for Ipsos, I am thrilled that my market research and financial experience will contribute to the execution of the 2025 growth plan”.

