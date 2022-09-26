BCB Bancorp, Inc. named to prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars list for 2022

BAYONNE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) has been named to the Piper Sandler 2022 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars, a listing of the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the nation. BCB Bancorp was one of only 35 banks and thrifts named to the list out of more than 350 reviewed, and one of only three headquartered in New Jersey. This is the third time BCB Bancorp has been named to the annual list.



In addition, BCB Bancorp outperformed the group median in four of the seven categories reviewed by Piper Sandler – year-over-year EPS growth (28.3 percent), ROAE (14.7 percent) TCI (8.1 percent) and Net Charge-Offs/Average Loans (0.02 percent).

Piper Sandler Companies is an American independent investment bank and financial services company. The purpose of its annual Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars list is “to identify the top performing small -cap banks and thrifts in the country,” according to the report. “In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Piper Sandler’s screening methodology eliminated 327 institutions, or 90 percent of banks and thrifts that trade on a major exchange. “The performance metrics of the remaining 35 institutions are outstanding, with the Class of 2022 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole,” the company stated in the report.

“We are gratified to be recognized as a high-performing bank,” said Thomas Coughlin, BCB President and CEO. “Being named to the Piper Sandler All Star list is recognition of the strength of our business model, remaining a true community bank as we have grown while also being a trusted partner for businesses. It also is a testament to the hard work of our employees.”

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.