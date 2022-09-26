English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on September 23, 2022.

Nom de l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition Code identifiant marché REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/09/2022 FR0010451203 95182 15,8035 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/09/2022 FR0010451203 41145 15,8086 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/09/2022 FR0010451203 6843 15,8170 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/09/2022 FR0010451203 6767 15,8152 AQEU TOTAL 149 937 15,8060

The detailed reporting is available:

