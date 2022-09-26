DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on September 23, 2022.

Nom de l'émetteurCode identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)Jour de la transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financierVolume total journalier (en nombre de titres)Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisitionCode identifiant marché
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/09/2022FR00104512039518215,8035XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/09/2022FR00104512034114515,8086CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/09/2022FR0010451203684315,8170TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/09/2022FR0010451203676715,8152AQEU
   TOTAL149 937 15,8060 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

