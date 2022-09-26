RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on September 23, 2022.
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI)
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition
|Code identifiant marché
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|95182
|15,8035
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|41145
|15,8086
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|6843
|15,8170
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/09/2022
|FR0010451203
|6767
|15,8152
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|149 937
|15,8060
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment