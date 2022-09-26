Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Paris, 26 September 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet announces the purchase of 8,600 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the      issuer Identification code of     issuer (Legal Entity   Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of          financial      instrument Aggregated daily      volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the          purchased shares*
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/09/2022 FR0000131757 16 85.78
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/09/2022 FR0000131757 65 83.36
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,319 83.87
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/09/2022 FR0000131757 80 83.70
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/09/2022 FR0000131757 30 83.80
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,290 83.74
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2022 FR0000131757 1 82.80
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,299 83.89
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2022 FR0000131757 13 80.90
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2022 FR0000131757 35 80.93
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,452 81.52
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2022 FR0000131757 90 77.18
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2022 FR0000131757 35 77.45
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/09/2022 FR0000131757 2,875 77.87
  * Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 8,600 81.34
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 19th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

